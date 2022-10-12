The question I have heard quite often is what has been done in Congress lately?
According to LegiScan, whose website bills it as an "impartial real-time legislative tracking service," the cost of insulin would be limited to $35 or 25% of the negotiated price, whichever is less for private health insurance and Medicare prescription drug benefit starting in 2023.
There was also corporate tax reform with a minimum of 15% tax (where previously some corporations have been paying 0%), and an excise tax on the repurchase of corporate stock (such stock repurchases increases the wealth of corporations), which should decrease the deficit. Medicare and Medicaid will begin negotiating drug prices starting with 10 drugs in 2026 up to 20 drugs in 2029.
The needs of veterans exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits during their military service will finally be met. Funds were given for the production of advanced chips used in anything from automobiles to defense systems instead of being dependent on East Asia for them. Infrastructure will finally be upgraded after years of promises and will include highways, bridges, clean water, electric grids, broadband, management of hazardous materials and railways. Both chip production and the work on the nation’s infrastructure will provide more domestic jobs.
Congress has stood with the people of Ukraine against the aggression of Russia. They also stood against the importation of goods from forced Uyghur labor in China. They supported changes on behalf of the chief of the Capitol police for emergency assistance.
We pay taxes that should support the needs of the people of this country, and I believe Congress has done that.
