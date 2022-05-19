...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Letter: Congress must act to stem drug price increases
Those with chronic conditions cannot wait any longer. Congress must do something about high prescription drug prices.
The price of the drug Vumerity, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), was $88,000 when it was introduced in 2019. It is now over $94,000. Enormous price increases year after year on medications are rising much faster than inflation.
That’s not innovation, and drugs can’t save lives if no one can afford them. The U.S. House passed a set of policies to lower drug prices and out-of-pocket costs months ago. Every day Congress delays, people make the difficult decision to stop taking their medication due to cost and risk disease progression from which they won’t recover. It is time for the U.S. Senate to do its part — it must act now.
