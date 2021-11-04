Remarkably sad how thinking has changed regarding freedom, the common good and the duties of citizenship in the USA. Back in the 1960s as soon as I graduated college, my country had a very significant mandate for me — either sign up for active duty or be drafted into the U.S. Army for a minimum of two years.
Was it inconvenient? (Yes). Did it interfere with my plans? (Yes). Did it infringe on my freedom? (Yes). Was it my choice? (No). But it was mandated by the U.S. government that needed me to step up and serve, so I did, as did many thousands of others who answered the call of their country at a time of need. Need I say that many of these draftees then went on to give their lives in service to our country?
Now there are thousands of citizens who refuse to comply with a U. S. government request or a local government or business mandate to get a COVID-19 vaccination and wear a mask. These simple actions that could help save the lives of many others are unacceptable to these Americans because it is inconvenient, it infringes on their freedom, it is not their choice, etc., etc.
There apparently is little or no thought of the common good, only individual liberties and preferences. Where did things go wrong?
