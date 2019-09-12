Consider the return on our investment
It’s not a matter of “free stuff,” it’s a matter of where can we the people get the most return for our investment?
Will our lives and our communities be better places if we invest more of our national treasure in universal health care, funding higher education for anyone who wants it and in general giving greater consideration to our societal health and well-being, or should we continue to invest it to create arms industry, health insurance and big pharma billionaires? It’s up to us. We’ll get what we pay for.
Kenneth Dunning
Mount Vernon
What if climate change is not changeable?
The proposed trillions of dollars to “fight” climate change by a great number of Democrat candidates is mind boggling.
Do any of these candidates even have any idea of how much money just one trillion dollars is?
After all that proposed spending and totally and drastically changing our style of living, what if climate change is not changeable by human effort?
Bernie Sanders is talking $16 trillion, Kamala Harris $10 trillion, and Elizabeth Warren’s estimate is a bit more moderate at around $3 trillion.
Good luck on this, Democrat candidates.
Elma Johnson
Burlington
Good move to ban single-use plastic bags
I frequently shop in and visit Anacortes and Mount Vernon and would love to see the cities pass a single-use plastic bag ban. This would be a forward-looking and responsible ordinance. Some basic arguments are:
￼ Plastics do not decompose, they break down into small bits.
￼ Plastics and their residue are toxic and ubiquitous — in land, water, animals and in us.
￼ It’s morally reprehensible to use an item for few minutes and throw it away when it does not decompose.
￼ The ordinance would apply to single-use carry out bags only; not produce or other plastic bags and need not to apply to vouchers or benefits cards.
￼ Thirty-one local governments in Washington now have plastic bag bans.
California has a state-wide single-use plastic bag ban and six months after the legislation went into effect, surveys showed 86% of customers bring their own bags and 61% fewer paper bags were being used.
It’s easy to bring your own bag. I’ve been doing it for 30-plus years. A bag-ban ordinance is for the greater good and would be an important step toward caring for our future.
(Statistics are from a presentation to the White Salmon City Council in July 2019.)
Julia Hurd
Alger
