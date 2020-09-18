I recently read an article on Joe Biden, which described his candidacy, won over a field of 29 candidates… “as if a waiter had returned from the kitchen with the news that the specials were gone, and all that was left was oatmeal. (Of course, they always had the option of more rat poison.)” (New Yorker, Aug. 31)
I thought, well, some specials probably contained meat, leaving out the vegetarians; some undoubtedly eggs, a no for vegans; or wheat, impossible for gluten intolerants; or milk, ditto for the lactose intolerant. Specials leave out many eaters, but oatmeal is an entirely different story. Oats are among the healthiest grains on Earth.
They are gluten free, a whole grain and great source of at least 12 important vitamins and minerals. Oats are high in fiber and antioxidants and have countless health benefits. (HealthLink)
Oatmeal may not be beef bourguignon or creme brulee (happy heart stoppers), but gives you a steady flow of energy and can boost your mood.
Joe Biden is equivalent to a bowl of nutritious oatmeal. He can combat the dangerous toxins of manipulation, duplicity, lies and suppression. Biden’s decency, honesty, clarity and 40 years of legislative experience will replace chaos with calm and restore trust.
Christine Wardenburg-Skinner
Edison
