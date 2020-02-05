I have had the privilege of being involved as a member of the Burlington-Edison Citizens for School Committee in the upcoming bond proposal.
If passed, this bond will allow a much-needed middle school (which Burlington does not have), upgrades to West View, Burlington-Edison High School additions including safety improvements, relocation of the alternative high school and very important safety and security improvements to all elementary schools.
The replacement levy will help with basic general classroom and operational needs such as special education, curriculum and co-curricular activities. Please consider voting yes for the Burlington-Edison bond and levy proposal for our kids and community’s future.
Kim Rawlins
Mount Vernon
