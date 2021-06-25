Re: “Democracy is under attack,” Letters, June 9
The writer was very thorough with the listing of the problems we continue to see in the Senate due to leadership of the minority party. I was not surprised at all in regards to the SR1. The HR1 passed with several voting in support. Where are the “patriots” in the Senate? If their “right to vote” in a federal election was removed, they would be shocked and unable to do anything about it as citizens.
Making a consistent procedure across the nation for all states to have mail-in ballots with a three-week voting period will only allow all citizens a proper chance to vote whereby some now are not able to get to their precinct due to the ways some states wish to limit the vote.
Similar ballots are needed for all federal elections. We saw the power grab by the “hanging chad” ballots that were improperly designed. And who elected G.W. Bush? SCOTUS was called in as they couldn’t wait to work out the real issue. As it is now, there is only chaos among the states when they set their own rules and citizens throw up their hands and refuse to vote.
How else do we end up with only a low voter turnout? Suppression designed that way.
I suggest that the system we have here in Washington and seven or eight other states as a format to get busy and step up to the plate if we want a democracy that works within our republic. Voting machines all need to be similar instead of “pulling the lever” outdated systems.
The comments of Washington state senators back in the change over in 2008 — is the same: “It will only lead to voter fraud.” HR1 and SR1 address the issues fairly for all.
Kenneth Bosworth
Anacortes
