The FBI is investigating whether the Nashville Bomber believed in the Reptilian Conspiracy. Reptoids are blood-drinking, shape-shifting reptile-humans who have taken over the world’s elite and intend the destruction of humanity. (Time)
Clearly, this poor man was disturbed, but it is just a short step from this nonsense to the Qanon conspiracy.
Qanon postulates that the Clintons and other top Democrats run a pedophile ring out of the basement of a pizza joint in Washington D.C, which actually has no basement. They kill and drink the blood of the children they steal. Tens of thousand of Americans give credence to this idiocy. (NBC)
How far is it from the Qanon foolishness to Trump’s baseless accusation that the 2020 election was stolen by the “most massive electoral fraud” in U.S. history? Trump’s own attorney general flatly denied that the fraud occurred. Trump fired his cybersecurity chief because outside experts stated that the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history.
Trump and his lackeys have plastered the courts with baseless filings that have failed in courtrooms all over the U.S. Twice the U.S. Supreme Court, including three members appointed by Trump, have refused to hear this nonsense. Yet it continues.
We now live in a country where facts don’t matter. Logic and reason have been rudely shoved aside by people who lie with unmatched facility. After four years and more than 20,000 deliberate falsehoods (Washington Post), I do not understand how anyone could believe a word Trump says. Yet here we are.
Those who believe this election was stolen by Democratic fraud are, in my opinion, delusional. Take some heartfelt advice and stick with the bipedal alien lizards. They are probably more credible than Trump’s election conspiracy.
James Winchester
La Conner
