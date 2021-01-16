Article 14, Section 3, provides the power to remove anyone "who have previously taken an oath" (from state and federal elected leader to judges to military personnel) if they "... have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
As of Jan. 6, there are two Republican parties ... Trump Republicans (as defined on our 2020 primary ballot) and Republicans. It was Trump Republicans who beat cops, killing one, creating scenes straight out of the Russian Revolution, akin to the Battleship Potemkin, complete with noose and guillotine. It was a Trump Republican who brought plastic zip ties into the House Chamber calling out fellow "disloyal" Trump Republican, Mike Pence, to be zip-tied and then .... what? Beaten? Hung? The soldier with zip ties was following orders given by his commander in chief on stage just hours before. He is a Trump Republican soldier following orders.
For the safety of our nation, we must hold every person accountable who has taken a constitutional oath. As stated in the impeachment language, the 45th president is guilty of insurrection and should be removed from office using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Immediately.
Damond Morris
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.