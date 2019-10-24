I served 16 years on the Burlington City Council. Six of those years I served with Mayor Steve Sexton (two of which he was a council member). Steve is the most progressive mayor in the history of Burlington. He inherited many problems.

The city is now on a positive track moving forward. Why should that change? Let’s continue this progression by voting to re-elect Mayor Sexton. He has my vote.

Garnor Bensen

Burlington

