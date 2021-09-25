Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Isn’t it interesting how the Biden administration is pushing the Trump shot more than Trump did?
Remember Operation Warp Speed? Of course, the Democrats took credit for it and changed the name to White House COVID-19 Response Team.
This is not about compassion, love, health or safety. It’s all about control, power and money. Do you not smell something rotten when social media and health care shut down any opposition to their viewpoint, any questioning of government tactics, any alternatives to medical treatment protocol? This is how tyranny works. It also operates on fear and lies. Invoking fear is behind this latest unlawful “mandate” regarding the Trump shot. Comply or lose your job.
We fear death. And yet, there are appropriate responses to this fear. First of all, look at the Skagit County Public Health website. As of Sept. 23, there were 8,979 COVID-19 cases. Here’s a direct quote from this site, “Total number of deaths decreased from 92 to 89 on 9/15/21. WA DOH made corrections to the data, as these deaths that were reported as preliminary numbers were people found to have died from other causes.” This is a 1% death rate in this county. As of Sept. 21, the Washington Department of Health reported a 1.2% death rate in the state.
Government can’t save us from death.
If you think masks really work, then wear a mask. If you determine the Trump shot will save your life, then get it. The rest will engage in peaceful, lawful noncompliance.
