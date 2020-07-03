As a young Seattlite, a long time ago, my grandpa warned me that the bigger the soup pot the longer the line.
Back then, in elementary school, there were a few earned lunch opportunities for those who were willing to help out in the kitchen.
Mother forbid, nobody dared throw their sack lunch away. The consequences for not finishing all of your bought lunch was to stay put until recess was over.
Later in life, the Democrats commandeered our schools, marginalized the PTA and with their bureaucratic brilliance planted the seeds of compassion and sprouted this free and reduced lunch program. From then until today, we have watched this innocent little suckling flourish into a free-for-all opportunity for any unverifiable recipient to take advantage of.
Progressively, this project has dissolved into being totally acceptable for the impressionable minds to know that they can eat what they want and just throw the rest into the garbage.
This influence in attitude squelches the grace out of gratitude. For many, the respect for the farmers, the producers, the delivery folks, the kitchen hands and even the taxpayers is being replaced with an under-appreciative expectation of entitlement.
Proper nutrition is necessary for better learning, but without the dignity along with an understood way of wanting to somehow earn or pay for it implies that the government is expected to be there for you.
The generational process of indoctrination is pushing us down the path toward a socialist takeover.
I look back to Seattle and observe from the mobs down to the darling little chirpers, and with their multitudes of demands witness the yield from the free lunch harvest.
I also wonder, as the line grows even longer, how big do the Democrats think that our soup pot should be?
Marty McNett
Alger
