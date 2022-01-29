...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Gov. Jay Inslee recently patronized the Swinomish and other local Indian tribes drumming up support for the proposed Loomis Act (HB 1838). The act is intended to "save salmon" and would impose enormous costs on local farmers, landowners and taxpayers by requiring the planting of trees and vegetation on public and private lands bordering streams and waterways. The Skagit Valley Herald's lead article on Jan. 23, "Creating Division," addressed local opposition to the proposal.
Further, an opinion piece published in the Everett Daily Herald (Jan. 9) also argues just the opposite and that "Inslee has dug up a bad idea to protect salmon habitat. The real threat is urban development."
Repeating the same process and expecting different results equals insanity. It is highly likely that urban development will continue to occur throughout Western Washington unabated, and that in 50 years or so, the entire Puget Sound region will look like the San Francisco Bay Area does today. This urban development will overwhelm any efforts at preserving fish habitat regardless of effort or cost.
It should be noted that the tribes have no standing regarding state laws, and are subject only to tribal law and federal statutes. Any concession the state makes is purely a gift, and Washington governors have been especially generous, e.g., Booth Gardner's "Centennial Accord" that gave Washington tribes a voice in state government; Christine Gregoire's self-serving decision to forgo federally prescribed tribal casino revenue sharing that has cost Washington taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue; and now Jay Inslee's support and promotion of the Loomis Act.
The issue boils down to which has priority, humans or fish? Ideally, we would choose to benefit both, but when that is not possible geographically or economically, human interests must prevail.
