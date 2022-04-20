...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Skagit County faces impacts from sea level rise over the coming decades with risks to life, homes, infrastructure, agriculture and shoreline ecosystems. Yet the recent draft of the county’s Shoreline Master Program ignores sea level rise. The SMP is the policies and plan under which the county manages its shorelines. Now is the time to begin planning for the impacts of the rising sea in Skagit County.
Climate change-driven sea level rise is a well-documented fact. Our county, with its large low-lying deltas, is at great risk. If we ignore the issue and let more people, homes and roads be placed in harm’s way, it will be more costly to deal with. The longer we wait, the more pressure there will be to address it as a last-minute crisis and build higher dikes or armor more shoreline banks. Those options have their own impacts, destroying or drowning beaches, tidal flats and marshes so critical to fish, birds and wildlife.
How can a plan to manage shorelines ignore the single greatest threat to the resources it purports to protect and still pretend it’s a plan?
The Board of County Commissioners, now reviewing the draft Shoreline Master Program update, has the opportunity to fix it and require that it address sea-level rise.
