My family and I watched in horror as the shocking events of Jan. 6 played out. There can be no doubt that the instigator of this mayhem egged on the crowd moments before it stormed the Capitol.
Unfortunately, the president of the United States himself led the rebellion.
I believe the only way to prevent this type of thing in the future is to bring members of the mob as well as the president to justice.
If it means finding and holding active members of the mob accountable, so be it. This was not a lawful assembly for the redress of grievances. It was a coup attempt. People died.
The president must be impeached, removed or otherwise prosecuted, for his actions. No one can be above the law, especially the president. Those legislators and others who aided, abetted and actively supported his lies must be made to recognize their culpability.
After the Civil War, the opportunity to hold accountable those responsible for treason against the Union was missed, due to Lincoln’s death. As a result, the “Lost Cause” movement was allowed to create heroes of those who should have been vilified by history and this, in turn, helped white supremacy remain alive and well.
That failure resonates with the issues of today, which are just as dire. We must not allow this to happen again.
Jerry Eisner
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.