The novel COVID-19 virus pandemic is but a primer for the issues our children and grandchildren are in the process of facing: the need for sustainable economies, populations, resources, intellectual cooperative efforts and the fostering of respect for all humankind.
Our economy is the most focused-on victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are we doing to address this concern? We are creating a chimera of economic health by borrowing trillions of dollars. The real costs of this sleight of hand will be borne by our progeny and added to the much more draconian costs of global warming and the resulting climate change.
Population concentrations are being disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even larger population concentrations will have magnified problems with the overwhelming consequences of climate change.
Physical resources are stretched beyond capability by this small COVID-19 event. Imagine how resource availability will be overwhelmed by a century-long struggle with climate change. Is it time to rethink our approach to health care and available resources?
The COVID-19 pandemic is forging new alliances worldwide to share intellectual efforts and reduce proprietary thinking. This idea must be enormously expanded globally if humans hope to thwart the effects of climate change.
Earth is a sandbox in a bottle. The human playmates in this sandbox must work together.
Compared to the long-term impacts of global warming, the COVID-19 virus pandemic is but a kick in the sand. Imagine the response required to manage the accelerating ravages by climate change of floods, fires, storms, decreasing water resources, evacuation, starvation and disease.
There is no place for bullies and name callers in this fragile environment. We must conquer our nightmares and use the best of human nature to respect all humans, if we hope to keep the bottle we live in from shattering beyond all repair.
Tom Fouts
Anacortes
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.