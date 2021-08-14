We just had one of our highest days ever of new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 10. And that is with 54.7% of us vaccinated in Skagit County. (Skagit County website)
Our health care systems are getting overwhelmed again. Our “essential” medical workers are beyond tired. And schools are about to open.
We must do better.
Wear a mask, even if vaccinated. Get vaccinated. Be part of the Skagitonians who care about your community. Care for each other.
Rebecca Peck
Bow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.