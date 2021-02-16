One upheaval wrought upon us by COVID-19 has been the shuttering of our schools, well, the public ones anyway. This is a new reality with long-term consequences that should concern us all, even as public schools reopen.
What has been the impact for those who will determine and live with the consequences of our decisions today, even after we are gone — our children and our youths.
One consequence of COVID has been to shutter all public schools, posing a major and largely unhealable setback to those students, from preschool to high school. You are only a specific age once in your life.
Data show that schooling or classes via Zoom have turned out to be a poor substitute for the real thing, i.e., ongoing engagement with teachers and peers in a real school with real activities.
Ironically, while teachers unions that monopolize the labor force in our public schools have steadfastly refused to return to classrooms, despite gobs of data that show children and young adults have dramatically lower risk of infection and transmission of COVID, private, charter and parochial schools have long returned to teaching and their students to advancing in education.
Public school students have been left behind.
This should give parents and voters pause when we consider our choices for our children’s educations. Is it healthy to default to a public school/union monopoly?
The steady infusion of far-left cultural doctrines of critical race theory and pre-sexualization of our youths that now predominate public school curricula adds another factor.
Maybe there is a silver lining to this COVID cloud, after all. Let’s think about the issues that affect our lives and, more importantly, the lives of our children. You have and should continue to have a choice about where and what your child learns.
Doug Hansen
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.