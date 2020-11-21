There is a bill sitting in Congress that is being sponsored by Democrats. It would provide relief to workers and to the small businesses that employ them. It is sorely needed.
We have another “Stay Home, Stay Safe” shut down because too many people refused to wear masks or practice social distancing. Despite warnings from scientists, epidemiologists and doctors, some people chose to “do their own thing.” And here we are.
Going forward, let’s all wear masks, practice social distancing, and otherwise follow the protocols that are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And take action. Contact your members of Congress and tell them you want them to vote for the Democrats’ COVID relief legislation. It will benefit everyone.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
