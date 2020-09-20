I was glad to see Thursday’s story that no COVID-19 cases were linked to last month’s Republican fundraiser.
I noticed in the same issue that a letter writer reported that the dinner consisted of beef medallions and cost $70. I did not see that previously reported in the Skagit Valley Herald. I did not see the writer at the event, either, though I could have easily missed him in the open airplane hangars.
The writer also stated that the gathering was “illegal,” and attendees were “breaking the law.” I challenge the veracity of those statements.
My understanding is that the state Legislature makes laws. The Legislature has been out of session since March 12, and the Democratic-controlled leadership has not called the lawmakers back for an emergency session.
That could be part of the reason many Republicans consider Gov. Jay Inslee’s decrees an authoritarian overreach to be resisted.
As the Skagit Valley Herald has previously reported, several La Conner merchants are now out of business. To me, Inslee’s mandates have made COVID-19 as much a threat to our civil liberties and livelihoods as to our health.
The disease is one of many things that can kill humans.
I think some people have forgotten that this is a country founded by people willing to die for freedom.
Sandy Stokes
La Conner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.