The differences and divisions that are keeping this country a “house divided” are blatantly and painfully obvious. Here are just a few.
The party on the right, drunk with conservative, evangelical zealotry cannot accept several facts of modern-day society. They espouse a shallow and disingenuous interest in an unborn fetus while the life of the mother seems to be of no value whatsoever, regardless of what the law of the land may be, denying women their constitutional rights.
Texas is offering a $10,000 bounty to private citizens in exchange for informing on pregnant persons who seek abortions and health care providers who perform them. Georgia is resurrecting outdated Jim Crow laws that undermine the fundamental foundation of democracy.
The slaughter of hundreds of young school-age children and their teachers don’t appear to be of any concern either. The trauma to the extended friends and families of those children and teachers far outnumber those of an aborted fetus. Not to make light of abortion, but abortions will continue. When they are legal, they are much safer.
The systemic racial brutality of those of a color other than their own doesn’t seem to be of concern. Gun control isn’t even an issue that fosters the slightest realistic dialogue. The consequences of lying, denying, conspiracy theories and disbelief in scientific fact become part of ideological mantra that make up political platforms.
Voter suppression has become trendy, while gerrymandering tops the list for any governor of a “red state.” Making it harder for the poor and people of color to vote is the least democratic tenet imaginable. And to think, the people doing it wrap themselves in our flag and wear flag lapel pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.