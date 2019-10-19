It is sad that many of our youth have been indoctrinated with doomsday global warming hysteria and also support the unattainable promises of far-left presidential candidates.
Marching in the streets proclaiming the world is going to end soon is not only a sign of their youthful gullibility, but by falling for the propaganda that is always associated with socialism, they have succumb to an orchestrated ruse by global power brokers looking only to enrich themselves.
Within that same dichotomy, Democrat candidates are also provoking division and selling their own claims of gloom and doom unless America follows the same socialist overreach to control our lives. In fact, Sen. Rand Paul said it best: “If socialists can’t find a crisis, they create one.”
Clearly, their agenda is all about deflecting from the achievements they see taking place in our nation, and there’s no doubt that their incessant attempt at a coup d’état against the president is all about 2020.
Now they want us to believe they are serious about impeachment, but by not voting for an official impeachment inquiry, they are getting much more mileage by casting as much negative press against the president. By cherry picking testimony acquired in closed-door sessions or circumventing constitutional guidelines, their main objective is the character assassination of the president.
But one truth still remains. Over 60 million voters saw the corruption in the prior administration and voted for an outsider to clean it up.
That’s all it was folks, and the sooner people accept that and get a grip on their hatred, the better our country will be for everyone.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.