I am not alone in being shocked by the events leading up to and including the assault on our nation’s Capitol. I considered those actions a direct attack on America’s values. In my shock, I examined carefully the disparities of the actions demonstrated on TV to what I held in my heart regarding values. I’ve grown to believe the lofty words of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution address us all unilaterally and give us reason to have common hopes, dreams and aspirations of truly becoming a “more perfect union.”
In reviewing our history, it’s clear that our nation has rarely lived up to the image I feel these words create.
The current crisis should slam our shortcomings in our faces. Those who promoted, participated or condoned the attack on the Capitol have a totally different set of hopes, dreams and aspirations than most Americans profess. Their actions more accurately reflect the America they believe in: the America that replaced legal slavery with myriad other forms of bondage in both written law and practice, that continues to preach that “others,” with differing views are not worthy to be citizens or to have an equal voice, or that the rights they demand should not be extended to others.
One of their complaints is valid: We have ignored them way too long. Cancers are more treatable if you act early. If you wait until they’ve spread throughout your body, you’re doomed. We can no longer delude ourselves that the cancer is benign or that it will just go away. That misconception has brought us to where we are today.
Is it too late to recover, or do we finally admit our words are merely camouflage for our actions?
John Boggs
Concrete
