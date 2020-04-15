In the middle of a public health crisis, the Trump administration works tirelessly to make sure we continue to suffer public health crises.
He and his pals rolled back standards for car emissions, although research shows that COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses worsen in areas with air pollution (Harvard University). They suspended laws monitoring corporate pollution (The Guardian/Fox). Maybe these are sacrifices those few of us who breathe air and drink water happily make in order to weaken our government and enrich the rich?
Today we are a wealthy, resource-rich country that can’t manage to make enough face masks or distribute a successful virus testing kit or plan ahead in a centralized, effective way to simultaneously protect health and get millions back to work.
We are in this mess partly because of the fevered desire by a minority to weaken centralized government. In 2010, the Tea Party perpetuated the myth that a central government was evil. Trump jumped on that bandwagon with “drain the swamp” and rode it to the bank.
Trump did not create COVID-19, but he slashed our ability to handle it. He drove scientists out of the federal government. He dismantled the National Security Council pandemic team. He pressed for severe cuts to the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (Washington Post). He cut staff in agencies like the EPA and CDC, which were set up to protect the people.
In this crisis, I thank the adults acting with the good of all in mind — the nurses, doctors, store clerks, farm workers, drivers, teachers, sanitation workers, governors and mayors. I am grateful for the part of the country that works, often underpaid and underprotected, despite the efforts of those, led by Trump, attempting to bring our government to its knees.
Beverly Faxon
Burlington
