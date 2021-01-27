On Thursday, President Biden announced that the United States would rejoin the Paris Accord.
Personally, I think is a good idea, but it was the response of Sen. Ted Cruz that caught my eye. He said, “By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.” His comment just drips stupid.
It is something that Donald Trump would say, but Cruz is not Trump. He is, in fact, a person of no mean intelligence. He graduated from Princeton University and then Harvard Law School. He won top national honors in debating at Princeton and was primary editor of the Harvard Law Review. He clerked for Chief Justice William Rehnquist of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Of course, the Paris Accord holds no special benefits for the citizens of Paris. The accord was signed there by most of the nations of the world in 2016. Paris has been a center for world diplomacy for centuries. The Treaty of Paris ended the American Revolution in 1783. Why would a man this intelligent say such a nonsensical thing?
It is simple. Cruz clearly sees himself as the heir apparent to the Trump voter base. Face it, the Donald is toast. The law and the tax man are coming for him.
When will Trump Republicans stop allowing themselves to be used by cynical liars and opportunists? Neither Trump nor Cruz cares about ordinary working people. They care only for power and position. Those who listen to nonsense like Cruz is spouting will continue to be used like sheep.
James Winchester
La Conner
