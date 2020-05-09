I’ve been pondering the concerns voiced by local leftists who say we can’t be allowed to go back to work as long as this incredibly over-hyped bug can still spread and cause death.
I came up with another way to save about 38,000 lives per year. It’s simple: Why not reduce the speed limit on every single road in this nation to 25 mph? That should eliminate almost all traffic fatalities. What’s that you say? Yes, that would be a huge burden on the economy and on anyone that drives. You’re opposed to that? Oh my, so you really just want to kill people?
Using current logic, anyone opposed to lowering the speed limit wants people to die, and they should just shut up, lose their right to assemble and protest, and have their Facebook posts taken down. After all, no risk is acceptable, right? It's clearly much better that people and businesses go broke, especially when we're this close to an important election.
William Swanson
Stanwood
