A sad fact about the U.S. health care system is that profit-making middlemen fill their pockets at public expense as they serve poorly the patients they claim to care for.
We cannot turn on the TV without seeing Joe Namath shilling for Medicare Advantage plans, the privatized part of Medicare. Yet we know from the Congressional Budget Office that these plans will cost taxpayers $157 billion more over 10 years than the traditional Medicare plans.
That’s not the worst of it. Those in Medicare Advantage plans may come out ahead if they manage not to get sick, but Kaiser Family Foundation evidence shows that for those in poor health, original Medicare is “decidedly” better.
People in Medicare Advantage may get gym memberships and eyeglasses, but they will be limited to a narrow network of physicians and facilities, can be subjected to denials of care and could lose their ability to get a gap policy free of underwriting if they choose to return to traditional Medicare.
Our nation needs to cut out all the profiteering middlemen and enact a national single payer system — an improved Medicare for All.
Richard Austin
Mount Vernon
