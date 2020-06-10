Many in our Bay View community were saddened to learn that while Washington State Parks were closed, a vandal entered Bay View State Park to cut down every tree in an orchard tucked into the southeast corner of the park.
In addition to providing delicious fruit to our park rangers and their families, the orchard also provided habitat and food to local wildlife including a number of bird species who nested in its limbs.
State parks are a gift to Washington residents and visitors. Parks are our responsibility to care for, support and protect. We cannot understand why someone would commit this cruel act.
Anne Middleton
Bay View
