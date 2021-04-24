This country has never faced such dangerous times. Abraham Lincoln forewarned in 1837: "If destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men we must live through all time or die by suicide."
Yes, Red China, Russia and Iran being on the move are of grave concern but the greatest threat to our future as a free republic comes from within us, that is the Biden administration and its Marxist ideologies. The welfare of the common American is of no concern. Biden and Harris promoted "unity" but that is the furthest from their minds; they command "conformity" to their aims and goals — the destruction of our sovereign nation and its economy by obliterating its border.
They themselves are responsible for the horrific conditions at our southern border yet they refuse to admit responsibility or its scope. "Race" is brought into everything to further divide us, though the vast majority are not racist. That's not what they'd have us believe.
Now we're being censored by the left as to what we can say, what we can do, what's appropriate to read, what cartoons are safe to watch, even what to think. It's all about control and conformity to their viewpoint. The Constitution means nothing unless it's to their advantage. Deception is their playbook. Power is their goal. Have you ever seen so many executive orders being thrust upon us — all to benefit their base. Remember Obama — "I've got a pen and a phone"? Biden's following in tow.
Lincoln's prophecy depends on our response — this is our time. Land of the Free, as it ought to be? Then it's time we actually start thinking for ourselves instead of like lost sheep.
Larry Coggins
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.