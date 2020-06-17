Shouldn't we all be trying to de-escalate the rhetoric? Broadly accusing an entire class of people of being “haters” goes in the opposite direction.
The Herald's article about the NASCAR race in Martinsville ("Truex wins at Martinsville," June 11) has a few paragraphs about the race, but is primarily about NASCAR's decision to ban Confederate flags. While it would have been nice to learn a little more about the actual race, the banning of the flag is a legitimate topic.
What's not legitimate is casually referring to all of those who object to the ban as “haters.” This came in a part of the story focusing on the Twitter war resulting from the ban. It seemed shocking that an Associated Press news article would be that cavalier with a powerful word. I therefore looked for the “commentary” label somewhere above the headline. There wasn't one.
There are certainly people who hold the opinion that the Confederate flag is solely a symbol of race hatred. Whether they are wrong or right isn't the issue. The key point is that it is an opinion, not a fact, and has no place in a news story unless attributed to a source.
This is not a small thing. Objective reporting is desperately needed in these highly divisive times.
The Herald should complain to The Associated Press. Both you and your readers deserve better.
Mark Lijek
Anacortes
