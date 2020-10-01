In March, my husband and I traveled to New York City to visit our son, right before the city shut down. While there, we visited the 9/11 Museum and Memorial. I was overwhelmed by the photo display of each of the 2,977 people who died that day. When I could visually see how many people there were, it became concrete how many people lost their lives in that tragedy.
Fast forward to the ending days of September 2020. Currently, over 200,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19, with the death count still climbing.
I wonder how overwhelming it would be to see the photos of all those Americans in one place. How many would be alive today if our current president had put a national mask and social distance mandate in place when the infection numbers started to increase? He has never expressed compassion for those deaths.
It is obvious he cares more about the stock market than American lives and livelihood.
Barbara Symonds
Sedro-Woolley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.