I'm fairly positive that anyone watching the presidential "debate" this week thought it was a fiasco. The organization in charge of handling the future debates has said changes shall be made. I have a suggestion.
Some of you will remember the 1950s game show, “The $64,000 Question.” The contestants were each put in a glass sound-proof box with a microphone and earphones. That should ensure that each debater gets his full allotted time to answer the moderator’s questions without any interruptions being uttered by the opposing candidate.
It's just a shame that this kind of suggestion has to be even considered for such an important office as the president.
Pat Rein
Anacortes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.