As I watched the first presidential debate, like many of you, my stomach was in knots as my frustration level rose with the amount of disrespect and interruptions that occurred, especially on the part of our current president.
How about controlling the microphones for future debates? We need someone in charge of turning the switch on for the individual who is supposed to be speaking, otherwise it’s off. I think it would be a much better experience and opportunity to actually hear and learn.
If the speakers can’t abide by the agreed-upon rules on their own, they need to be controlled by other means, and I think the off/on switch might work.
Susie Wilson
Mount Vernon
