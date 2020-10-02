As I watched the first presidential debate, several things became clear:
1. Civility was not part of the presidential motorcade that arrived in Cleveland.
2. That although I chafed at the slogan “Make America Great Again,” I do miss the time when civility, consideration for others, and honesty were values emulated by our national leadership. The past 3½ years have been a negative example of every lesson we try and teach preschoolers.
3. Until civility is restored as an important value, the debaters should be in the old sound-proof booths reminiscent of the old game shows. Until it’s their turn to talk, their microphones should be turned off. The loudest mouth in the room should not be allowed to dominate a public forum.
John Boggs
Concrete
