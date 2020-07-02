Policing is controversial, complex, challenging and many times misunderstood. Defunding and dismantling the police may sound good to some, but it is dangerous to the safety of our communities.
Look at New York's crime reform efforts as one recent example. Crime has increased to the point now a police commander says the criminal justice system is imploding. Our country is built on law and order, and without it we have anarchy.
As a former police chief, I support reform, police accountability and peaceful protests. We should always be looking for ways to police better, and we must always hold the police accountable for inappropriate behavior, but reform should incentivize law enforcement instead of penalizing and demoralizing them.
Successful police reform is based on community engagement, participation and compromise, not on demands, hatred, violence and property destruction. Arbitrarily defunding will only divide the police and the community. We need to stop demoralizing the police and stop empowering criminals. Hold the police accountable and the criminals too.
Let's all stop pointing fingers and join hands. It is too easy to broadcast the problems; let’s remove the politics and let’s start resolving the issues. Social workers, substance abuse counselors and mental health specialists must be part of this equation.
This shouldn't become a civil war. This is America, the greatest country in the world. For those that know me, 40 years now I have preached, as did Sir Robert Peel in 1829: “… the police are the public and the public are the police; the police being the only members of the public who are paid to give full-attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.”
Jerry Dodd
Mount Vernon
