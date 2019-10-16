Please elect Joe DeGloria the next Burlington mayor.
Joe is fourth-generation in Burlington. He has quality, intellect and common sense. He’s a good listener with a consensus-style approach to leadership.
Joe desires having Burlington’s department heads freely give input to the council as important issues like budgets are implemented.
He understands community action’s role: to provide a hand up, not a hand out to the homeless and those struggling day-to-day.
When Joe is elected, he will have studied the job description, understanding the pay and the hours required. Joe knows what the job entails when he signs onto the position.
Rock T. White
Burlington
