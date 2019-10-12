There are many reasons to support a candidate running for office. Commitment, communication, collaboration, growth mindset and a desire to check off each and every detail are important qualities necessary for the position of mayor. Joe DeGloria possesses these qualities.

As a member of the Burlington City Council for the past five years, Joe, with his banking and financial background, has been a sentinel for the citizens of Burlington when having those hard discussions about budgets of multiple departments.

Joe is acutely aware of the day-to-day duties required of this position, and he is ready to meet them head on. As a life-long Burlington resident, Joe will see to it that our traditions are supported, our business districts are successful and our citizens have a voice. Business will go on as usual, with new and effective leadership, with the DeGloria signature on the bottom line. Please vote Joe DeGloria mayor of Burlington.

Carol J. Doyle

Burlington

