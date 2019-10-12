There are many reasons to support a candidate running for office. Commitment, communication, collaboration, growth mindset and a desire to check off each and every detail are important qualities necessary for the position of mayor. Joe DeGloria possesses these qualities.
As a member of the Burlington City Council for the past five years, Joe, with his banking and financial background, has been a sentinel for the citizens of Burlington when having those hard discussions about budgets of multiple departments.
Joe is acutely aware of the day-to-day duties required of this position, and he is ready to meet them head on. As a life-long Burlington resident, Joe will see to it that our traditions are supported, our business districts are successful and our citizens have a voice. Business will go on as usual, with new and effective leadership, with the DeGloria signature on the bottom line. Please vote Joe DeGloria mayor of Burlington.
Carol J. Doyle
Burlington
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.