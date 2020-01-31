Our Sedro-Woolley community has a very important decision to make. Do we invest in our schools, our children and our community by voting yes on the proposed capital levy? Or do we continue to kick the can down the road and leave our schools in a state of disrepair?
Our schools need essential repairs, and it’s past time we vote yes. Great schools are an essential foundation for any thriving community; these repairs will help our students learn in a healthier and safer environment, attract good teachers to our school district and entice young families to live in Sedro-Woolley. This helps our businesses and local economy. Strong schools help us all.
Anyone who has spent time in our schools knows the roofs are leaking, the boilers are tired and the parking lot potholes keep expanding because it’s been 25 years since the last major renovations.
Sedro-Woolley kids deserve schools that make our community proud. These repairs need to be done and cannot be avoided. Delaying any of this work will only lead to higher costs in the future.
Stephanie Janicki Bachmeier
Sedro-Woolley
