Thank you so much for your front-page coverage of The Dementia Experience hosted by Dementia Support Northwest. Empathy, education and available resources for families who are presently living with this disease are key elements to this community holding these families up and helping them through this journey.
The world of dementia is full of unknowns, which makes it hard for families to navigate. The impacts of the disease are usually in full swing by the time you realize what is happening and families are left to try to get access to education, support and knowledge about local resources at the same time they are working to provide the loving support that their loved one needs.
The more we can normalize this conversation, the more we are helping to de-mystify dementia, which will ensure that we aren’t giving it any more power than it deserves. Thank you for bringing this topic front and center.
Leslie Elvebak-Powell
Anacortes
