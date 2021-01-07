Just when you think the man in the White House cannot get any more callous and indifferent to the plight of the American people whom he represents to the world, he pardons 23 more people loyal to him including murderers, liars and con men.
Dec. 23, 2020, should go down in infamy alongside Dec. 7, 1941, and Sep. 11, 2001, as the day American democracy, God help us, teetered on the brink. Unfortunately, the current person in power can do much more damage before he will be shown the door.
Let us pray and hope for decency, caring and sanity in the upcoming new administration of Biden/Harris as they try to repair the damage that has been done.
Arliss Abbott
Mount Vernon
