President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in this country would not be so high if it weren’t for the mismanagement of the virus by Democratic governors. I was curious, so I looked it up.
The New York Times website shows the total number of COVID-19 cases for each state and Washington, D.C. It also shows that data per 100,000 population.
On Oct. 25, I added up the numbers for all of the states that have Democratic governors, and again for all of the states that have Republican governors. There are 25 states with Democratic governors (including Washington, D.C.) and these states have a total population of 178.7 million people. There are 26 states with Republican governors with a total population of 149.5 million people.
The Democrat-led states have had 4,089,373 total cases and 2,288 total cases per 100,000 population. The Republican-led states have had 4,520,276 total cases and 3,024 cases per 100,000 population.
This means that the Republican-led states have had 32% more cases per 100,000 population than Democratic-led states.
The assertion that the high rate of spread of the virus is the Democratic governors’ fault is false. The Democratic governors have done significantly better than the Republican governors.
Ted Thorsen
Mount Vernon
