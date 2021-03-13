Just how polarized is our government?
In December 2017, not one Senate Democrat voted for Trump’s $1.5 trillion tax cut plan, which primarily benefited wealthy Americans and corporations.
In 2021, not one Senate or House Republican voted for Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which primarily benefits middle-class families, children, struggling Americans and small businesses.
Think about that next time you say that politics and your vote don’t matter.
Larry Hilliard
Mount Vernon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.