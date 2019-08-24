Democrats are the ones to blame
Where’s the empty promises and racial hatred coming from?
The far leftist social Democrats, that’s where.
They are accusing our president of not doing what he said he would do, and he has done most of that already even though the leftists have left a roadblock at every turn and are trying to throw him out of office by calling him all kind of names.
As far as President Trump getting things through the leftist Congress, that’s another roadblock. I think that all these leftists need to look in the mirror when they accuse Trump and his followers of being racist and hateful, because they are the people that are the ones guilty of both accounts.
David Bates
Sedro-Woolley
Deals have been wrecked, not made
So how are things looking after three years with the purported author of “The Art of the Deal” in charge?
Donald Trump’s bestseller, really written by Tony Schwartz, should have told us what to expect. Although his name was on the cover, Mr. Trump didn’t write a word of it (quora.com), and its real author, Mr. Schwartz, has said it should be re-categorized as fiction.
If anyone were looking for fake news, “The Art of the Deal” would have been a good place to start, a complete fabrication that foreshadowed the Obama “birther” lies that launched Mr. Trump’s political career.
Trump’s six bankruptcies offered a hint, too, and Trump the president has continued to prove that while his claims of deal-making savvy are purest hokum, he does have a talent for wrecking them.
As president, he has abrogated the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran Nuclear Deal, the North American Free Trade Agreement, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and most recently the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia.
He has replaced the Paris Climate Accord with deregulation of our own CO2 emission standards, NAFTA with an as-yet-unratified agreement very like the original, the TPP with a trade war, the Iran nuclear deal with threats, and the IRNF treaty with promises to expand our nuclear capability, already fully able to incinerate the planet.
The promised deal with North Korea has brought only more missile tests. His beef deal with the EU won’t be in effect for seven years (Vox.com) and the impending Taliban pact intended to bolster Trump’s 2020 election requires almost nothing of the Taliban in exchange for the complete withdrawal of American troops (washingtonpost.com).
No deals on infrastructure and health insurance, but lots of arms sales (sites.tufts.edu).
In sum, broken deals, bad deals, and the worst of deals: a Trump presidency.
Ken Winkes
Conway
Debate Corner
Fewer guns would be a good thing
Re: “Look for the root of the problem” (Letters, Aug. 16).
In response to the letter writer who claims that guns are not the root problem for murder and mass murder, like we have experienced recently in Ohio and Texas: While we navel gaze about the root problem and “what produces a murder,” innocent Americans are being slaughtered on a regular basis, at a far higher rate than our peer countries.
Statistics show that the U.S. is far and away the most homicidal developed nation, in large part due to easy access to guns.
Statistics also show that more stringent access to guns results in less gun violence, safer communities and saved lives.
The writer is correct in saying that “If we removed all guns, murders would still occur.” But clearly having fewer guns would mean fewer murders.
A “more loving society” will emulate other loving societies (our peer nations) who have figured out how to make their people safer with sensible gun regulation.
Clara Duff
Anacortes
