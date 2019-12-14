Democrats’ attack will backfire
The impeachment hearings chaired by both Congressmen Schiff and Nadler basically consisted of witness tampering, closed-door testimony and partisan arbitration. Similar to the costly Mueller investigation, the same unlawful attempts to take down a sitting president ended in both hearings being a colossal hootenanny.
This form of tyranny was why the Founding Fathers included cautionary precepts in the first paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, dated July 4, 1776. It reads: “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bonds which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of nature and of nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to separation.”
In other words, our Founding Fathers recognized the need for national sustainability, but because the British monarchy was also rampant with corruption, our founders subsequently rebelled against the crown and separated from their homeland. In order to form a more perfect union, they left the powder wigs behind and America was born.
America experienced a similar rebellion in 2016. Sick of scandals, partisan paralysis and corruption that was destroying their nation, the American people chose to stand up in a historical act of defiance. In doing so, they successfully voted against authoritarian rule and replaced it with sound leadership.
After all their attacks against this president, millions of taxpayer dollars wasted and criminal acts now revealed within the FBI and other agencies, the Democrats have only dug a hole for themselves.
Regardless what attempts they will undertake trying to remove Trump from office, their war against this president will be the undoing of the Democratic Party for years to come.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
