I beg of you to listen to individuals who have lived in socialist countries, such as the pastor from Romania who lived through the terrors of that regime. They are the ones who know what happens when the government becomes the thought police.
So if you want to follow socialism, vote for the Democratic platform.
Shirley Tollefson
Mount Vernon
