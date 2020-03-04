If Democrats were as clever at supporting their own as the Republicans are who rally behind Trump, no Republican would ever become president within the next 50 years.
It’s naïve to think most Republicans fancy Trump; they don’t, but they know he’s a winner for as long as he attracts the nation’s intellectual proletariat, and hasn’t had to fight a street-smart liberal challenger.
With Trump you can’t play by rules or reason, because he knows no rules or reason, nor does he care. With him, it’s guerilla warfare where “anytweet” goes.
Although all the Democrat nominees, yes Bloomberg, too, are by far superior to Trump, only one or two seem able to knock him out in a debate.
Democrats, don’t go to the battle with campfire songs or “we’ll never overcome,” and for goodness’ sake, let the “popular vote” decide this time, or we may lose 15 million millennials like in 2016.
Democrats, don’t repeat the shameful 2016 mistake. The reason why young people say America sucks is because we oldies won’t let go. It’s their time to lead.
Fear of the Electoral College shouldn’t scare liberals from doing what Republicans are masters at: Rally behind – our – leading candidate with Hurricane force, which no envy, ego or DNC should block.
“Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country” (John F. Kennedy).
Vote as your conscience tells you.
A. Helge Andersson
Sedro-Woolley
