If you think the Democrats are looking out for you, think again. Joe Biden’s first few days as president have been a disaster for working Americans.
I thought the Democratic Party was one of the working folks. Not so much. They talk a good game about “good-paying union jobs” while killing the oil and gas industry. Cutting the Keystone XL Pipeline just cut thousands of Canadian and U.S. highly paid jobs and support staff.
In addition, Native American tribes were to receive billions of dollars for the use of their land. Biden has caused our closest ally and trading partner to lose billions of dollars. If you’re not aware, the pipeline is being built by a Canadian company backed by Canadian government dollars. Regardless of U.S. actions, the oil largely from Alberta will make its way to U.S. refineries but by rail. What’s safer, an environmentally cleaner rail or pipeline? Remember the recent incident north of Bellingham? Do you remember the burning of a town in eastern Quebec, Canada caused by an oil train derailment a few years ago? A town nearly wiped out, and dozens of unsuspecting people died. Give me a pipeline any day.
Biden also placed restrictions on contracts to drill on public lands; thousands more will lose their jobs.
Payback to the far left is going to harm working blue-collar workers the most. Democrats are not the working man’s party. They said Biden was a moderate, yeah right.
Ross Watkinson
Mount Vernon
