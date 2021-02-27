Call the cops — we’re being robbed.
Joe Biden and the Democrats will be ambushing us into having to accept their $1.9 trillion “rescue” package.
There is no way that our government could possibly convince us to pay the exorbitant amounts of taxes it would take to satisfy all of their “needs.”
So what do they do? Like it or not, they crank up the printing press and pull the money out of thin air.
Now, just like strong-armed robbery, we are forced to have to pay the tax as we are having to pocket yet another maxed-out credit card.
Snow-blowing this amount of money into the economy means that that expensive cart of groceries will cost even more next year, along with everything else.
Biden and his administration preach a whole bunch of economic mumbo-jumbo in trying to justify how necessary and beneficial this all is.
The bottom line is that we are all going to have to pay through the decrease in purchasing power.
Ironically, as the Democrats want to go after the rich, those that will be the most affected are those who are already financially challenged.
If our Founding Fathers only knew, they would have added a balanced budget amendment. They had no idea that this so-called democracy of ours would morph into a form of big government takeover and, as described, thievery.
Too big, too expensive, too intrusive and it looks like there is no slowing it down.
The consequences for having to concede to the Democrats’ agenda renders a dire sentence for us as a nation.
Marty McNett
Alger
Log In
