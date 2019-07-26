The hypocrisy and selective outrage by Democrats has become epidemic. With their political brouhaha and using their political positions to falsely accuse, harass, malign and even encourage violence, it really makes you wonder about their party's future standing.
The border crisis has also turned into even more political theater. How is the Democrats' far-left wish list any different compared to the failing forms of government that migrants are currently escaping from?
There appears to be an underlying faction taking place in the Democratic Party similar to what Saul Alinsky outlined in his 1971 book "Rules For Radicals." His insidious book portrayed a very familiar agenda to what far-left Democrats are expounding today. These sound familiar?:
n "Ridicule is man's most potent weapon."
n "Keep the pressure on, never let up."
n "Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it."
n "Cut off the support network, and isolate the target from sympathy."
Using these same sinister and divisive rules of engagement, the far-left agenda is all about tearing down the very foundation of our nation, with a heavy dose of racial disharmony thrown in for good measure.
There will be 41 Democrats up for re-election in future months and patriots must stand strong. We need to send a message once again that this nation will not be polarized by fringe politicians seeking to overthrow our freedoms and nullify our Constitution.
Linda Wales
Mount Vernon
