This country is bitterly divided, and we can thank the Democratic Party and the globalist movement for this. It began well before Obama, but he did a good job of setting it up and Hillary Clinton would have made it complete.
Donald Trump should never have been impeached because it is the wrong thing to do, and there was no evidence for it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they have been working for almost three years, so basically since he was elected to impeach him. They will not win and will pay at the ballot box. His popularity continues to grow despite their efforts.
They hate conservatives or deplorables and what those who voted for him stand for. They cannot stand a man who steps in against the global One World Order plan of George Soros, the Carnegies and the European Union. He has changed their whole plan to control the economic structure of the United States and the freedoms from government control our Founding Fathers put in place in our Constitution.
He saw this happening and he is putting America First. They cannot stand he has beat them at every turn and are not used to not being in control.
Remember the words this is the new normal, and we will have to accept the fact things will not get better. Well, things have gotten much better and will continue if we make the right choice at the ballot box. All the haters who write letters and disparage him, it is a joke.
Donald Trump will continue to put America first no matter what lies you hear and that is evident. Americans are intelligent and know the truth.
He is a winner, and may God continue to bless him.
Dave Barber
Mount Vernon
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.